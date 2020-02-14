The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has announced that travel to and from China has been discouraged, in light of the recent outbreak of coronavirus which prompted the Director General of the World Health Organization to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In a release, the Ministry said anyone who arrives in St. Vincent and the Grenadines having been in China within 14 days prior to arrival, will be quarantined for 2 weeks.

The Ministry said the first activation of the quarantine as an infection control practice was effected on Friday, February 7, 2019 and since that date the Ministry has continued to apply it as necessary and required.