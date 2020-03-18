The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade today continues with its week of activities, in commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15th.

To celebrate the occasion, the Ministry is today hosting a field trip called Sustainable Consumer ‘Field Trip’, in which students from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are paying a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, to learn more about consumer rights in SVG, followed by a visit to the geothermal site in North Windward.

On March 19, the Ministry will focus on the consumer, with a special edition of a Radio call in program, in order to highlight various consumer issues here.

This will be followed by a service on March 21st at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church.

World Consumer Rights Week is celebrated on the theme “The Sustainable Consumer”.