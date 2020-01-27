Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves will deliver his budget address, when the 5th session of the 10th parliament convenes on Monday February 3, 2020 at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

The Budget presentation which was scheduled to be held this afternoon, was postponed in order to accommodate the funeral service of Sir Frederick Ballantyne, former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to be held Wednesday 29th January, 2020.

Monday’s budget presentation will be preceded by the Throne Speech, which will be delivered by Her Excellency, the Governor General, Susan Dougan.

The 2020 Estimates of income and expenditure for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in excess of EC$1,186,351,151.00, was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, 22nd January.

The session will be held at 4 in the afternoon.