Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has called for the deepening of diversification in the area of corporation between the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Ghana

Minister Caesar made the call during of the 5th preparatory meeting towards the First Session of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines-Ghana Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra, Ghana, which commenced on Monday February 10.

During his presentation on issues and areas for cooperation in root crop production, fisheries, cocoa technology, breadfruit and ackee, Minister Caesar explained that with St. Vincent and the Grenadines cementing itself as the bread basket of the Southern Caribbean, there must be deepening diversification.

Caesar added that they there must be a supply of the widest variety of commodities.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday between both states. During this week’s session, opportunities for tourism, culture, investment, trade, agriculture and youth development will be discussed.

The delegation is led by Sir Louis Straker; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, His Excellency Ambassador Ellsworth John; Non-Resident Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of Ghana-Designate and Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce presented on the ABCD Commission for the advancement of trading opportunities and people to people exchanges.

The Conference will culminate on Friday 14 February, 2020.