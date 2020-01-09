The members of the United Nations Security Council expressed concern regarding the ongoing political impasse in Haiti, reiterating the immediate necessity for Haiti’s stakeholders to engage in an inclusive and open dialogue to form a Government that responds to the needs of the Haitian people without further delay.

According to a report by the US Embassy in Haiti, members of the Security Council noted the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), and the good offices role of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti.

They stressed the need for all stakeholders to continue to avail themselves of this opportunity and act promptly, emphasizing the urgent need to address deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Haiti through coordinated action by the Government of Haiti, the United Nations and the international community.

The members of the Security Council recalled the need for the Government of Haiti to address the underlying causes of instability and poverty within the country and stressed on the importance of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and of bringing justice to the victims of the recent spikes of violence, in particular the violent events of 13 and 14 November 2018 in La Saline and 4 to 7 November 2019 in Bel Air.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their commitment to working with Haiti towards a democratic, peaceful and secure future.