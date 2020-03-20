Massy Stores (SVG) Ltd said it has taken decisive steps, in light of the announcements by the Ministry of Health confirming one case of Covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from Massy said safety is their top priority for customers and employees, and it has increased its in-store hygiene protocols, to maintain a clean and healthy environment in all stores.

Massy said its stores are cleaned daily and it has increased the frequency of cleaning rotations.

The company says it utilizes approved sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high contact and traffic areas. And it gave the assurance that its employees are dedicated to cleaning key areas throughout the day including registers, baskets and trolleys.

Massy Stores said it is dedicated to keeping stores stocked and has significantly increased its operational efforts to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, canned foods and other in-demand items as quickly as possible.

The company says, to date, it maintains confidence in its supply chain to support the increased demand.