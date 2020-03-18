The Marriaqua constituency is home to this country’s newest satellite warehouse.

The satellite warehouse, which was officially opened on Monday March 16, 2020, stores supplies and tools to be used in the event of an emergency.

Marriaqua’s satellite warehouse is the fourth of six warehouses to be constructed and outfitted around St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO’s policy.

Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes, in her opening remarks, told the audience that the satellite warehouse was constructed for them.

Forbes explained that “The overall management of these warehouses falls under NEMO with a management team comprising of members selected by the community”.

She noted that the items are not for emergency only but groups can come together and have community driven activities… such as the trimming of trees for an elderly person or cleaning the surrounding areas that are prone to flooding or be prepared for landslides”.

And Project Coordinator of the Regional Disaster Vulnerable Reduction Project (RDVRP) Janelle Quow, in her overview of the Project, said the main objective of the RDVRP is to measurably reduce the country’s vulnerability to natural hazards, while area Representative and Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, said that the Satellite Warehouse opening is an indication that the government takes disaster management and climate change seriously.