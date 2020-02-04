Many Vincentians are in scare after a Cruise ship that docked here recently was said to have ill persons.

The cruise ship was also recently denied access from docking into St. Lucia because of cases of a respiratory illness.

However, speaking at a press conference yesterday to update the public about the corona virus, Minister of Health Luke Browne stated that SVG took the necessary precautions before letting the ship dock.

The Health Minister stated the Ministry of Health is a part of a national surveillance committee that has started following the plan that has been developed for infectious diseases and surveillance are in place.