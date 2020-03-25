The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has announced that on the advice of Cabinet ministers, all travelers who arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines having been in Canada within the last 14 days, will be required to be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

In a release, the Ministry said other travellers from China, Iran, South Korea, the United States of America including the USVI and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the European Union including Italy and the Overseas Departments of France (Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, French Guiana) will also be quarantined for 14 days

The Ministry is also reminding the general public, that the requirement for quarantine is not an optional.

Individuals meeting the quarantine requirement must remain in their homes or accommodation at all times for the 14 day quarantine period.