Major strides are being made to improve the laboratory services offered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to information, the Ministry of Health is working to achieve accreditation for public laboratories through a laboratory quality management systems stepwise implementation process.

Minister of Health, Luke Browne shed light on this as he made his contribution in parliament on the 2020 budget debate.

Stating that the idea is to strengthen the accuracy, reliability, and timeliness of information generated from the public lab, this step wise implantation process is a 3 tare program.

At the end of December 2019 the country tare one which qualified the ministry to receive a G expert instrument which operates on the basis of a PCR testing platform.

This process ushers in a new era of laboratory testing in the country and enables us for the first time ever to carry out molecular testing where testing can be done for viral loads associated with HIV.