The Leeward Islands Air Transport Company will be allowing passengers whose travel may be affected by the Coronavirus, to make changes and cancellations.

In a release the company says with the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), it will waive the change and cancellation fees for passengers travelling between March 12th and June 30th, 2020.

LIAT says the waiver applies to passengers who have booked tickets on/before March 31st, 2020.

The applicable travel dates must be between March 12th and June 30th 2020.

It says passengers who have booked via travel agencies must contact their travel agencies to make the necessary changes/cancellations and in the event of changes to booking, LIAT will change the booking to a future date of travel, within the range of LIAT’s schedule with no penalties.

According to LIAT, passengers may also choose to cancel their trip and receive a full credit, as well as apply this credit towards the purchase of a new ticket within one year from the original issue date.

It further says applicable fare differences may apply for new travel dates.

To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

For those calling Antigua from other countries 1-268-480-6200