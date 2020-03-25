American Airlines has announced that its last service operating between Miami (MIA) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) will be on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is set to resume operating on June 4, 2020 however this is subject to change based on the development of the global situation.

The situation is evolving rapidly and non-residents of the United States currently booked to travel are advised to contact their travel agent or airline contact to make the necessary changes to their ticket as they may not be allowed to board.

Additional entry measures have been set up by the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a response to the pandemic.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed its first imported case of the virus on Wednesday, March 11 and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that several meetings of officials have taken place since then to address the issue

According to the Ministry of Health, all persons with a travel history including countries not listed will only be allowed into St. Vincent and the Grenadines once no symptoms of COVID-19 are exhibited.