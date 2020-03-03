The shift system which was to be implemented at the Laboratory of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to facilitate the proposed 24-hour service to the public has been deferred to a date to be announced by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

This decision was made during a meeting held on February 28, 2020 between representatives of the Public Service Union (PSU) and the Permanent Secretary and senior staff of the Ministry.

The Chief Laboratory Technician also participated in the meeting.

In a release, the Public Service Union team was able to make a successful request for initiation of the service, to be postponed until concerns raised by staff were addressed. These matters were highlighted by staff at a meeting held with representatives of the Union on February 27, 2020.

The PSU says it is grateful that the issues raised by laboratory staff were taken into consideration and is confident, that once these matters are addressed, the public will benefit from an improved laboratory service.

The organisation also commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its thrust towards modernizing and enhancing the health sector in the country.