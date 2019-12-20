West Indies stars Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer both walked away from Thursday’s Indian Premier League auction with million-dollar deals, but there was disappointment for 2016 World Cup hero Carlos Brathwaite who went unsold.

According to CMC News, Jamaican Cottrell, West Indies’ best white-ball bowler this year, was sold to Kings XI Punjab for US$1.2 million while Guyanese Hetmyer was snatched up by Delhi Capitals for US$1.1 million.

Both players are currently members of the West Indies side in Cuttack for the final One-Day International of the three-match series against India.

Brathwaite, however, was ignored by the eight franchises after entering the auction at a base price of US$70,400. A lower order batsman and steady medium pacer, Brathwaite has struggled in all four previous seasons of the IPL and last year made just two appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 31-year-old, recently axed from both West Indies limited overs squads, was one of several West Indies players overlooked with opener Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr and Test captain Jason Holder also missing out on deals.