People planning to travel between Jamaica and China have been urged to defer those arrangements amid a travel advisory issued by the Holness administration, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to local shores.

Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton was quoted by Caribbean News Service as saying, that the decision was made to put this precautionary measure in place, following discussions between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Chinese Embassy about the potential threat of the virus.

During an emergency press briefing, Tufton said persons who were planning trips to China, whether Jamaicans or Chinese, have been advised by the Government, to postpone, at least for the time being, those travel arrangements that they would have made or are planning to make.

He said the Government has already begun tracking those who have returned from China within the last month and that the ministry would continue to monitor all ports of entry and consult with bilateral and multilateral partners, including the Chinese authorities.