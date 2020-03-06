Reggae Boyz team manager Roy Simpson says that the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is taking all the necessary preventive measures and ensuring that its players, particularly those based overseas, are fully educated about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Simpson also noted that players based in affected areas could be placed in quarantine upon their return to the island, sharing that the matter was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday involving the JFF hierarchy and staff and the federation’s medical consultant, Dr Guyan Arscott.

The deadly virus has been causing havoc across the globe and had accounted for nearly 3,500 deaths worldwide up to yesterday. There have so far been no recorded cases in Jamaica.

A number of the country’s top footballers ply their trade in Europe and North America, where the virus has been spreading rapidly over the past few weeks. Sixteen national players currently play in Europe, which has 5,920 cases up to yesterday, while 17 current players feature in the United States, which has 209 cases and 12 deaths to date.

Star winger Leon Bailey currently represents Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, which has recorded over 540 cases of the virus.

In the United Kingdom, where several of the Reggae Boyz are also playing, the first death from the virus was recorded yesterday.

Simpson noted that the JFF has been in ­contact with the ­players, ­touching on the process of them returning to the country from affected areas, including a ­potential quarantine.