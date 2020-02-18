Jamaica is now able to test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the disclosure came from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, during a tour of the National Influenza Centre (NIC), based at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday.

The development follows training of local laboratory staff by the Pan American Health Organization last week.

The tests will be carried out at the NIC in collaboration with the National Public Health Laboratory.

Dr. Tufton hailed the development of local capacity to test for the infection as “another positive” for the country’s public health system, and assured that the Government is making every effort to build the capacity of the health system to protect the public, should the virus enter the island.