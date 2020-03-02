Persons travelling from Itally to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are now included in the list of areas to be quarantined for Covid-19.

In a release issued last Friday, February 28, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment stated that as of February 27, persons coming from all regions of Italy will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Ministry said seventeen persons here have completed their quarantine period for Covid-19, including three persons who tested negative for COVID-19, after two of them developed low grade fevers.

According to the release, three persons remain quarantined, having travelled from Japan and Italy

Initially the Ministry had indicated that travekkers frin Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, from which travellers will be similarly quarantined.

A total of 20 persons were quarantined in SVG from February 7 to 27, 2020.

The ministry says that as at February 28, there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean region.

The Ministry again advised the public to continue to take the following steps to avoid the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

2. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

3. Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue;

4. Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

5. Do not go to school of work when you have the flu.