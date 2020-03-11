Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines can boast of having a record number of investments taking place, which are contributing positively to the country’s economy.

The Minister made the point during last week’s Media Launch of the SVG Investment Forum which will be hosted by this country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG, in May of this year.

He said there are currently investments on the way in Fisheries, Hospitality, Infrastructure and the Telecommunications sector by local, regional and international investors.

Minister Gonsalves said the idea to bring the investors to the country to see the investment opportunities first hand is a step in the right direction.

The Investment Forum is scheduled to take place on May 2nd at the Amitabah Luxury Villa in Bequia, with the aim of promoting stronger trade and investment opportunities between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries.