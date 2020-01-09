A strong High-Pressure System across the Central North Atlantic Ocean is expected to generate east north-easterly surface winds of 20 – 25 knots (37 to 46 km/h) with gale (64km/h) and east northeasterly swells peaking near 3.5m (11ft) across our islands.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning may be necessary for deterioration in sea conditions late today, with rough (2.5 – 3.5m) conditions across for St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the course of tomorrow.

A Temporary and slight retreat in wave heights is possible Saturday afternoon, but rough conditions could return across SVG during Sunday and Monday.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents during this time could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, northern-eastern and south-eastern coastlines of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide early Friday around 04:35 am and Saturday around 05:23 am.