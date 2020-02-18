This country’s Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, said the meeting he had with The Cuban Minister of Higher Education and his advisors in Havana was successful.

Minister Prince who left the state last week for an official visit to Cuba, met with José Ramón Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education, on Wednesday (Feb.12).

According to the Minister, during the meeting, areas areas of further collaboration with respect to Vincentian students accessing tertiary Education in Cuba, were discussed.

Minister Prince said the meeting followed on the heels our discussions with the Minister of General Education yesterday.

Minister Prince also met with Ms. Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education in the Republic of Cuba and Minister Counsellor, Mrs. Charmane Tappin John.

The purpose of the state visit was to facilitate discussions about the state of education in both the Republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to advance cooperation in areas of Early Childhood Education and Education for Children with needs (Special Education).

Currently Sixty Vincentian students are currently studying in Cuba.