The cholera outbreak in Haiti that began in October 2010, affecting more than 820,000 people and killing 9,792, has been stopped in its tracks, with the country reaching one year free of confirmed cases this week.

The achievement follows concerted efforts from Haiti, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other partner agencies to address the root causes of cholera, including through increased surveillance to detect and respond to possible-flare-ups; the implementation of rapid diagnosis initiatives; and the treatment of cases with adequate rehydration and care.

According to the Caribbean news service, PAHO Director, Carissa F. Etienne stated that “Cholera is a disease of imbalance that overly sickens and kills the poorest and most vulnerable people – those without access to clean water and sanitation”.

She added that “Death from cholera is preventable with tools that they have today but to ensure that cholera remains a distant memory, they must also accelerate investments in clean water and adequate sanitation in Haiti.”

The last confirmed case of cholera was reported in Haiti during the last week of January 2019. It concerned a boy under the age of 5, who was admitted to hospital on Jan. 24, 2019 but who recovered shortly thereafter.