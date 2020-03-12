Gulf Insurance Limited is partnering with the SVG Gospel Fest Committee by giving sponsorship support to the 2020 SVG Gospel Festival.

On Tuesday 10th March, Branch Supervisor Michele Morthely handed over a check to Michael Peters coordinator of the festival which will go towards the staging of the 2020 SVG Bible Festival.

Ms. Motherly said that Gulf Insurance is pleased to be associated with SVG Gospel Fest and pledged her company’s future involvement in this country’s premier gospel event.

The revamped Gulf Insurance SVG Bible Festival which was formerly held in October, is now part of the Gospel Fest month of activities and will take place on Sunday 12th April at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose.

The Bible Festival features six rounds of quizzes on the ‘Life of Jesus’ as recorded in the Gospels. Churches with teams of 2 – 6 persons will compete for trophies and other prizes.

The 2020 SVG Gospel Festival which runs from April 5th to 26th is being celebrated under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”. The festival is into its eighteenth year.