The First Female Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Susan Dougan, has been given the distinguished title of Dame Susan Dougan, following the award of a Dame Grant Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on We FM’s Wake Up morning Program on Monday 2nd March.

Speaking on the Program, Dr. Gonsalves said, he made a request in a letter on January 4th 2020 to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for Mrs. Dougan to be given the award, following her appointment as Governor General, on August 29 2019.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mrs. Dougan, noting that in response to his letter, the Queen’s Private Assistant Secretary indicated that the request met her approval.

The Order of St Michael and St George was originally awarded to those holding commands or high position in the Mediterranean territories acquired in the Napoleonic Wars, and was subsequently extended to holders of similar office or position in other territories of the British Empire.

The Order includes three classes, in descending order of seniority and rank:

Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross, Knight Commander or Dame Commander and Companion.

The Order of St Michael and St George was originally awarded to those holding commands or high position in the Mediterranean territories acquired in the Napoleonic Wars, and was subsequently extended to holders of similar office or position in other territories of the British Empire.

It is at present awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, and can also be conferred for important or loyal service in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.