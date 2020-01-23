The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has promised to be an advocate for the needs of smaller countries, while on the United Nations Security Council.

The commitment was given by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, as he spoke at a Cocktail Reception, to welcome delegates attending a UN Security Council Retreat, held last Friday, held at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

The weekend Retreat was co-hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Kuwait and the forum focused on the operations of the United Nations Security Council.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was one of five new members elected to the United Nations Security Council in June last year.