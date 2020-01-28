The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has granted the approval for a half holiday for schools, Statutory bodies and Public Sector Workers, who wish to attend the funeral of the late former Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne, to be held tomorrow.

A release from the office of the Prime Minister says the half holiday does not apply to employees within essential services.

Sir Frederick former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, passed away on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020, and has been accorded a State Funeral on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020.

Official viewing of the body will be held on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, at the House of Assembly from 10:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. Officials will be invited to the viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the general public from 11:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast from Thursday, 23rd January, 2020 to Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 (the day of the State Funeral).

According to the release, the Ballantyne family has requested that there be no taking of photographs of the body during the periods of viewing.