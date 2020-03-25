The Cayman Islands may have its first case of community transmission of the coronavirus.

According to Health officials there said at a press briefing Tuesday morning that a case had come back positive for COVID-19 for a patient at the Cayman Islands Hospital who, on preliminary investigation, appeared to have no recent travel history and had not been in contact with anyone who had been overseas.

The officials added that a public health team was being sent to the patient’s house Tuesday morning to conduct further investigations. The confirmed cases are being treated in health care facilities.

All 14 Health Services Authority staff that came into contact with the patient has now been placed in isolation along with their close contacts.

Cayman has been on high alert since the death of a 68-year-old visitor on 14 March from complications associated with the virus.

In the wake of the coronavirus global outbreak, the Caribbean Public Health Agency has raised the risk level in the region from “moderate to high” to “very high.”

Governments in the region are focusing on precautionary measures such as mandatory quarantines and restrictions for travelers arriving from countries with important numbers of infected people, including China and the United States.