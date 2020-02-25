Police have arrested and charged Frankie Joseph, a32 years old Mason of Long Piece, Lowmans Windward, with the death of for with malice Henry Parsons, a 54 year old Labourer of the same address, by chopping him behind his right leg with a cutlass.

In a report, authorities said the accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court for arraignment where he was not expected to plea.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for next Tuesday, March 4, 2020.

On Saturday, the police responded to a chopping incident which occurred at the “Kiss Me Neck Bar” in Lowman’s Wd, in which, Henry Parsons, a 54 years old Labourer of the same address, was chopped to the back of his right foot.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The accused, Frankie Joseph, has been remanded into custody.