According to a statement from The Commonwealth, the team arrived in Georgetown on Mash Day and began its briefing programme yesterday.

Over the next three days, we will continue to meet with key stakeholders including the Guyana Elections Commission, political parties, civil society, the media, the police and citizen and international observers.”

The Commonwealth team would be one of several observers group in Guyana for what has been described as one of the toughest elections in the history of this country.

The others include the US-headquartered Carter Center, CARICOM, the European Union and the private sector.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal sovereign states and is home to 2.4 billion citizens, of whom 60 per cent are under the age of 30.

Guyana’s election is scheduled for 2 March 2020.

This is the seventh consecutive election that the Commonwealth has observed in Guyana and our presence here affirms the support of the Commonwealth to this country and its democratic processes.”