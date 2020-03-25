For several Jamaican athletes, news of the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic has delayed a lifelong dream of competing on the biggest sporting platform on the planet.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), along with the local organising committee, confirmed the decision yesterday to push back the Games to 2021 and while there are senior Jamaican athletes, who will be facing retirement questions in light of the announcement, for those hoping to compete at the Games for the first time in their lives, the news will mean additional anxiety and tension.

Sprint hurdles standout Danielle Williams has enjoyed an impressive international senior career, but, despite her success, she is yet to add the Olympic Games to her resume. She must be cursing her luck.

Williams, the 2015 world champion in the 100m hurdles, missed the plane to the Rio Olympic Games a year later, after falling while competing in the final at the National Senior Championships.

The national record holder, who won bronze at last year’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar, was expecting to push for a medal in Tokyo this summer, in what would have been her first appearance at the Games.

However, while admitting disappointment with the setback, Williams is taking things in stride, as she now recalibrates for the 2021 campaign.