FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, it was announced on Monday (Mar 9), with Singapore among the teams affected.

In a report, Aljazeera News said this applies to matches originally scheduled to take place during the international windows of March 23 to the 31st and June 1st to the 9th.

This move follows consultation with Asia’s member associations, said FIFA in a media release. FIFA and the AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches, it said.

Football’s governing body added that, in order to support the member associations concerned, and provided that the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and that the member associations due to play each other mutually agree, the match(es) may still be played during the international windows of March or June 2020, but always subject to prior approval from both FIFA and the AFC.