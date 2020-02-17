Services at the Evesham Health Centre have been relocated to alternative health across St. Vincent, as it undergoes construction and retrofitting work at the facility.

This is according to a release from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

Rumors have been circulating on social media, that the Evesham Health Centre will be used as a facility to quarantine individuals with suspected cases of the coronavirus or (COVID-19).

Speaking on WE FM’s “Wake-Up” program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is making preparations for the availability of an isolation clinic, at a clinic within one of the rural communities.

The Ministry said Alternative locations at which the Ministry said these services can be accessed are at Levi Latham Health Centre/Polyclinic; the Belair Health Centre; the Calder Health Centre; the Stubbs Polyclinic; and at the Calliaqua Health Centre.

In a release the MOHWE said it is preparing multiple alternative sites, in the event, that we need to care for a large number of persons with an infectious disease requiring isolation.

The Ministry wishes to reassure the nation that every precaution will be taken to prevent the spread of any infectious disease within and outside of its healthcare facilities.