ECLAC’s Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, warned that the region’s economies will suffer the pandemic’s negative consequences via numerous channels.

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, warned today that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have devastating effects on the global economy, that will certainly be more intense than and distinct from those felt during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, adding that Latin American and Caribbean countries will not be spared since they will be affected through numerous channels.

The senior United Nations official participated this Thursday, March 19, in an Inter-American Dialogue Conference Call on the Coronavirus and its Consequences for Latin American & Caribbean Economies, moderated by Michael Shifter, president of that institution headquartered in Washington, D.C. The other speaker on the call was Santiago Levy, a senior economist from the Brookings Institution.

According to Alicia Bárcena, the COVID-19 crisis will go down in history as one of the worst the world has endured.