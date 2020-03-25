Demand for SVG agriculture exports increases amidst COVID 19 fears SVG exports of Agriculture goods has continued uninterrupted to Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Leeward Islands, in spite of closed borders for persons travelling between some member states of CARICOM.

The Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar, has called his colleague Minister of Agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago, Clarence Rambharat a hero for SVG and TNT.

Minister Caesar explained that over several days they connected the dots across ministries in both countries with public servants, boat agents, boat captains, traffickers, wholesalers and retailers, to ensure that food security was maintained, and that the confidence to trade agricultural goods was maintained.

The SVG WhatsApp chat group of traffickers, set up by the Ministry of Agriculture, erupted with praises to God and the Ministers of Agriculture of SVG and TNT, when news arrived that the Admiral Bay vessel, taking food from SVG had successfully offloaded in TNT.

The Minister of Agriculture of SVG, thanked the farmers and traffickers who trusted that the new system will work and continue to ship.

Over the last month SVG has exported over the last month livestock to Grenada, and root crops throughout the OECS, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. Agricultural trade is usually slighted by many, but it brings millions of dollars to the rural economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.