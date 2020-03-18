A Cuban drug, known as the Interferon Alpha 2B, could save thousands of lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug was first developed in Cuba 1986 by a team of researchers from the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and has benefited thousands of Cuban patients since its introduction into the national health system.

The drug has been produced in China since January 25 and, so far, has managed to effectively cure more than 1,500 patients from the coronavirus.

It is one of 30 drugs chosen by the Chinese National Health Commission to combat the respiratory disease.

the Interferon Alpha 2B has been used as a treatment for HIV-AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes zoster or Shingles, Dengue and different types of cancers.

The medication increases the natural production of interferon in the human body and strengthens the immune system of patients, thus, is effective in treating the coronavirus disease.

In his address at the National Heroes Day Ceremony in Dorsetshire Hill last Saturday Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, stated that the Republic of Cuba will be providing 50 dosages of the drug Interferon, which is a family of naturally-occurring proteins made and secreted by cells of the immune system (for example, white blood cells, natural killer cells, fibroblasts, and epithelial cells).

The governments of Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, have also requested that Cuban authorities support them by sending medical personnel, adequate infrastructure and a plan to treat the people infected with coronavirus.

The drug is a proof of the power of Cuban biogenetic engineering and biotechnological advancements, which has forced the world to seek help from Cuba despite the US imposed commercial blockade against it.

It has prevented thousands of deaths in South Korea. Out of the 8,000 infected peoples, only 72 died. Germany has also bought these antivirals from the ChangHeber to fight the pandemic. Out of the 3,156 infected people, only 3 died.

After the effectiveness of the Cuban drug was known and popularized, the country has been flooded with purchase orders for Interferon Alpha 2B from across the globe. Several Latin American, Caribbean and European countries have requested medical aid from Cuba in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuba has historically worked to help some of the world’s poorest countries with medical assistance.

Under a humanitarian medical mission, founded more than 55 years ago in the aftermath of the Cuban revolution led by Commander Fidel Castro, Cuba has provided almost-free healthcare services in over 160 countries across the globe.

For the last couple of years, the administration of US president Donald Trump has been attacking Cuban doctors as a part of a historic US policy of strangling the Cuban economy in their attempt to bring down the revolutionary government in the country.

The US has demanded its allies in the region to cancel their health cooperation agreements with the socialist country and this led to the expulsion of Cuban medical staff, including doctors, nurses and technicians, from several countries, such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia, where the right-wing regimes closely aligned with the US are in power.

Social movements, trade unions and progressive governments from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East have condemned the US for tightening sanctions and increasing Cuba’s isolation, while warning that poor patients will be the biggest victims of these sanctions.