A cruise ship carrying more than 3000 passengers and a 1000-member crew has been denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis onboard the vessel.

The MV Caribbean Princess was scheduled to arrive in Port-of-Spain on Monday.

According to the Trinidad Guardian, the cruise ship was also denied approval to berth at the Bridgetown Port by the Government of Barbados due to the outbreak.

The Health Ministry said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has also confirmed the presence of “a significant outbreak” of gastroenteritis on the ship.

Based on this information, the Ministry took a decision not to allow entry to the vessel.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the decision “was taken as a precautionary measure to protect the Trinidad and Tobago population”.

He assured that the decision is in keeping with the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Health Ministry restated that there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.

It also urged the public to be cautious of sharing false or misleading information that may cause unnecessary anxiety and panic.