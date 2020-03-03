Cruise industry officials have committed to working with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in the face of the global Coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet disclosed Monday on his official Facebook page, that cruise industry officials confirmed, that they will continue doing their part by screening passengers and committed to working with the established protocol.

Chastanet was at the time speaking at a meeting held in Barbados, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

According to Prime Minister Chastanet, the aim of the meeting was to find consensus on a regional protocol for establishing the minimum standards for dealing with Coronavirus.

He explained that the Protocol defines the roles and responsibilities of all parties.