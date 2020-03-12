Courts St. Vincent is this year hosting the Courts Annual Volunteer week project.

The project which done in partnership with the SVG Professionals Taxi Association and Barrouallie Tourism and Heritage organization under the theme: “Lets create more opportunities to create- well being”, commenced on March 10th and ends is expected to conclude tomorrow.

With over $13,000.00 this project will facilitate the upgrading of bathroom facilities, fencing, new branded benches among other things.

Mt Wynne beach, which is a very popular tourist attraction, was the location chosen this year for upgrade.