Unicomer (St. Vincent) Ltd. has moved early to provide relief to its credit customers during this critical time.

The company announced several measures to help credit customer navigate through the crisis, including a 100% waiver of late payment fees until further advised. This means that customers would not be penalized if a payment is being made past the due date.

Additionally, customers who are experiencing or who anticipate that they will experience difficulties in making payments are being encouraged to contact the company at new Hotline Number (784) 493-3758 in order to work out a plan to help them manage their account during this difficult time. Options available to customers include possible refinancing or a revised payment agreement.

The company is also reminding Courts Ready Finance customers that they benefit from payment protection if they had purchased a Gold or Ultimate plan. This includes redundancy coverage which would mean that their installments will be paid for up to 12 months of redundancy.

Unicomer is also encouraging customers to be safe, that there is no need to come into a store to make payments, as payments can be made online at: – Republic Bank (formerly Scotiabank) Account # 2615 – Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines # 200539

In additional to these initiatives, Unicomer will advise of additional programs to provide further support to our valued customers in the coming weeks.