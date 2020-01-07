Sion Hill Resident Kimani Douglas, was yesterday charged following his appearance at the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, for harming Monique Hutchins, 45 also of the same address, by breaking both of her hands during an incident which occurred on December 8 2019.

According to a report by the Public Relations and Complaints Department, the accused (Douglas) was on remand at Her Majesty’s Prisons for the offense committed on December 8.

Douglas’s Charge comes following an incident in Cane Garden on Thursday January 2 2020, in which he struck Hutchins in her mouth with a hammer, causing her to lose a few of her teeth.

During the Court hearing, Prosecutor Police Constable Corlene Samuel objected to Douglas’s bail, noting that that Hutchins was treated at the hospital and released after the December 8 incident.

When We FM asked the Public Relations Department why Douglas has not been charged for last week’s incident, it responded by saying:

“Ms. Hutchins underwent surgery in order to have her mouth reconstructed. She must be in a position to give a report to the Police and because of her condition she’s unable to do so at this time,” said the department during an interview with WE FM News.

“We are aware that there were previous attacks on Ms. Hutchins of which she made several reports to the police, but turned around and withdrew them. What is the Police to do when the reports are withdrawn,” added the department.