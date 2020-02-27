The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

According to Aljazeera News, more deaths have been reported in Iran and Italy, while South Korea on Wednesday said an 11th person had died of the disease there.

Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness.

US President Donald Trump said he will hold a news conference on the coronavirus today, as infections surge globally and US health officials urge Americans to prepare for it to spread in the US.