Another Cash donation has been made to the refurbishment project, of the Accident and Emergency Department, of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The 10 thousand EC Dollar donation was handed over to Minister of Health Luke Browne, yesterday, compliments Coreas Distribution.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Chief Executive Officer at Coreas distributions, Jimmy Forde, said it is important that members of the corporate society assist the Government with the development of the country, where possible.

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne expressed gratitude to Coreas for its contribution, noting that the funds will assist the Ministry, in fulfilling its healthcare vision, for 2020.