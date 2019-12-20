This country’s Commissioner of police, Colin John in his Christmas message to the nation stated that Christmas is indeed a time for celebration and festivities here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The message stated that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have cause to celebrate as they have received a great deal of gifts and positive results throughout 2019. Crimes have decreased overall by 32 percent in 2018 and 19 percent in 2019, murders have decreased by 44 percent, additionally the solving rate for murder has increased from 34.4 percent in 2018 to 52.63 percent in 2019.

He stated that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends season’s greetings to all the people of our blessed land.

Commissioner John stated that this can be attributed to the hard work of the officers; the proactive policing produced by the organization; the increase in resources by the Government and our good friends, locally, regionally and internationally, increase and improved training and the unwavering support, continuous guidance and collaboration of the public.