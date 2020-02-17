China’s military is sending hundreds of doctors and nurses to Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as the country grapples with new cases and more deaths.

Nearly 2,000 more infections were reported on Sunday, bringing the total on the mainland to more than 71,000.

More than 1,770 people have died so far.

The World Health Organization is also sending its own team of experts to Beijing and two provinces.

And for the first time in recent history, China is considering delaying its annual congress – the year’s biggest political meeting.