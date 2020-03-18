In related news, The Chamber of Industry and commerce has refuted claims that the false information currently being circulated on social media referring to an impending food supply shortage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The allegation is that C. K Greaves and Co. Ltd only has 3 weeks volume of stock and that ECGC has grain stock to the end of April.

However Secretariat of the Chamber, made a check with the establishments and both have assured the Industry, that stock levels are normal and adequate.

Both establishments have invoked their re-order levels and are baring any major disruption of seaport operations (not envisaged),

The Chamber says business remains as usual.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said at a press conference today, said the allegation is false, adding St. Vincent and the Grenadines is food secure.

Minister Caesar however said the Ministry has already begun to ramp up food production in the event that there is food scarcity of food.