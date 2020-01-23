The St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto donated over Cdn$4,000.00 of an Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machine and printing supplies to Chateaubelair Hospital last month.

In a release, the Association said each year the Toronto SVG Support Group (TSVGSG) two organizations of Vincentians operating in Toronto organize a Toronto Harbour Boat Cruise, with the intent of using a portion of the proceeds to benefit a cause in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the Association, the proceeds from the 2019 event along with a special discount from Superior Medical, a Toronto based supplier of medical equipment was used to make this donation possible.

Representatives from both the SVGAT and the TSVGSG made the presentation to the staff of the hospital headed by Dr. Francis Murray on December 19, 2020.