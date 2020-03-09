The dipping of Eucharistic bread in wine — will cease with immediate effect in Catholic and Anglican churches respectively, in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a report, the Searchlight Newspaper said these are two of several other precautions that have been outlined by Bishops of both churches in circulars, issued to their clergy and congregation, in response to the global spread of the Coronavirus, which has been detected in the region.

In his circular, which was dated March 5, Bishop County said that Holy Communion will be given under one specie (the bread) until further notice and “Holy Communion will be distributed only in the hand and not on the tongue and there will be no distribution of the Precious Blood.

Bishop County said he did not anticipate that this change will be an issue for persons, in light of the situation.

The notice from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kingstown said that there was not to be any joining of the hands at the Lord’s Prayer.

Persons are also advised to refrain from shaking hands during the sign of peace — a sign of reverence is acceptable. No holy water will be provided at the doors of the Church and extraordinary ministers of communion must sanitise hands before and after the distribution of Holy Communion.

And Bishop County urged persons to “continue to pray for the scientists and doctors that are urgently and diligently trying to produce a vaccine to help to eradicate this virus. Also pray for the healing for those infected”.

The Anglican Diocese of the Windward islands has also began to implement precautions in response to the possible threat of coronavirus.