CARICOM sugar producers, including Jamaica, have pledged to accelerate investments to meet regional market demand.

Regional Trade Ministers met last month and agreed on the incremental protection of CARICOM produced sugar.

Regional producers have met some of CARICOM’s annual sugar demand, however, two thirds of that demand continues to be filled with extra regional imported sugar dumped in CARICOM markets tariff free.

This has forced some CARICOM producers out of their own market.