Caribbean students are being asked to design novel concepts for use and management of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) as part of a regional initiative launched by the Barbados-based Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

According to Jamaica Observer Newspaper, CCREEE (SEA-CRE) in collaboration with the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat launched the CARICOM Energy Innovation Challenge, which is open to teams of primary and secondary school students.

The organisers said that the students are being asked to make submissions indicating the importance of a STEAM lab to their school, community and everyday life. Secondary students are being asked to design novel concepts for use and management of the STEAM Centre.

The best proposal for bringing the STEAM Centre and student network to life will determine the first pilot CARICOM STEAM Centre.