The Barbados based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), has sought to assure Caribbean nationals and visitors that the “region remains open for business” even as the organisation continues to closely monitor coronavirus – COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday, the CTO said it will continue to engage member countries, as well as the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and tourism partners, to inform travel-related health measures that are proportionate to the public health threat and based on local risk assessment.

“While there continues to be a limited number of imported coronavirus cases and no cases of local transmission in the region, the health authorities across our membership are taking the necessary steps to limit the number of new cases and to curb the possible spread among our populations from the confirmed imported cases.”

The CTO also stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not called for any travel and trade restrictions as a result of the coronavirus.

Consequently, we advise travellers to follow the health and travel advisories issued by the authorities and to take appropriate precautions.